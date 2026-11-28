A Bengaluru consumer commission has asked investment platform Groww and an associated company to return ₹11.85 lakh to a woman investor after a dispute over the value of her mutual fund holdings. The investor's portfolio, which was showing a value of ₹12.7 lakh on the app, dropped to ₹84,508 when she tried to withdraw ₹10 lakh, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.

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The Bengaluru (Urban) District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has also directed the companies to pay 6% annual interest on the refund amount, along with ₹10,000 as compensation for mental harassment and deficiency in service. An additional ₹2,000 has been awarded towards litigation expenses.

The commission passed the order on October 14, 2026, following a complaint filed by Bengaluru resident Ranjana Priya, who lives in HSR Layout. The companies have been given 45 days from the receipt of the judgment to comply with the directions.

How did the dispute between the woman and Groww begin? According to Priya's complaint, she had invested ₹8.12 lakh in mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) using the Groww app.

On November 26, 2025, the platform showed her investment portfolio at ₹12,70,404. However, when she tried to redeem ₹10 lakh to meet urgent financial needs, she reportedly encountered errors on the application.

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Following the failed withdrawal attempt, the portfolio's displayed value dropped sharply to ₹84,508, leaving a difference of ₹11,85,896, TOI reported.

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Priya said she contacted Groww's customer support team through calls and emails to resolve the issue. She also filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on November 27, 2025.

According to her complaint, ₹15,500 was credited to her bank account on November 30.

She subsequently registered four grievances on the e-Jagriti platform between December 7 and December 25, 2025. After these efforts failed to resolve the dispute, she approached the consumer commission on April 22, 2026, seeking a refund and compensation.

What did the consumer commission rule? The consumer commission observed that both companies were represented by their lawyers during the proceedings but did not submit their written responses within the prescribed 45-day period. Consequently, their right to file written versions was closed.

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The commission examined the digital evidence submitted by Priya, including screenshots and records showing the portfolio valuation and her attempted redemption request. It concluded that the companies had not established a valid defence against her allegations.

Describing the withholding of ₹11,85,896 as "completely unauthorised, illegal and high-handed", the commission held that the companies were guilty of deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

What did Groww say about the mutual fund portfolio discrepancy? Groww has contested the basis of the refund claim, maintaining that the difference in the portfolio value was caused by an incorrect display of investment holdings on its dashboard.

The company said the app continued to show mutual fund units that Priya had already redeemed during 2024 and 2025. According to Groww, these earlier redemption requests had been successfully processed, and the corresponding amounts were transferred directly to her registered bank account through the clearing corporation.

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However, because of a technical error in the display of holdings, the previously redeemed units continued to appear in her portfolio at their prevailing market value.

Groww said the dashboard was subsequently corrected, following which the revised portfolio value of ₹84,508 reflected the investor's actual holdings after accounting for the earlier redemptions.

The company also claimed that its escalation team had explained the discrepancy to Priya over a phone call. It further said that a scheme-wise breakdown of her investments was shared with her in writing on December 1, 2025, along with advice to verify the transactions against her CAMS statement.

Groww has said it intends to challenge the district consumer commission's decision before the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

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