Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe is ongoing as more pictures of the suspect surfaced that show him travelling on a bus.

The prime suspect was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area as one of the pictures showed the suspect ‘without a hat or a mask’, as per pictures released by India Today. Also read: Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA announces ₹ 10 lakh reward for information on bomber

On March 1, around ten people were injured when a blast took place at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield where both staff and customers at the cafe sustained injuries. On March 4, Ministry of Home Affairs handed over Bengaluru's The Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to National Investigation Agency.

Following the explosion Karnataka Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act as officials from the local unit of NIA and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) examined the blast site. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah claimed that the explosion is suspected to have been carried out by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The NIA had earlier posted a picture of the suspected bomber taken from CCTV video footage. In that photo, the bomber was seen wearing a cap, mask and glasses while entering and leaving the cafe premises. The agency shared phone numbers and emails where people could send information about the prime suspect. Additionally, the agency also assured to keep the identity of the informants confidential. On Wednesday, NIA announced a bounty of ₹10 lakh for information about the bomber.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the Bengaluru Police is looking at all possible angles including business rivalry, terrorism and intention to spread fear ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The explosion was caused by the bag placed by a customer, according to the Rameshwaram Cafe owners. A CCTV video footage of the incident showed an explosion, leading to smoke and panic-stricken customers and others fleeing the place. Meanwhile, the owner will reopen the Brookfield outlet of the Rameshwaram Cafe on 8 March.

