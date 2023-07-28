Bernanke Tapped to Find Out Why U.K. Central Bank Misjudged Inflation

Bernanke Tapped to Find Out Why U.K. Central Bank Misjudged Inflation4 min read 28 Jul 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Review is one of the first steps by a leading central bank to understand how to improve forecasting
LONDON—The Bank of England has named Ben Bernanke, a former chair of the Federal Reserve, to review its economic forecasting record, one of the first steps taken by a leading central bank to understand why they underestimated a surge in prices that began more than two years ago and dented living standards.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×