‘Best gift you can give, vote for PM Modi:’ Hyderabad's father appeals in wedding invite; Check unique invitation card

Written By Fareha Naaz

Father urges wedding guests to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of bringing gifts. Unconventional appeal made on wedding card has become the centre of talks in the town.

Father asks wedding guests to vote for PM Modi as the best gift on his son's wedding invitation in Telangana. (PTI)Premium
Father asks wedding guests to vote for PM Modi as the best gift on his son's wedding invitation in Telangana. (PTI)

Lok Sabha 2024 polls are round the corner and new developments in the wave of these elections don't fail to amuse us. In one such incident from Telangana's Hyderabad the father of a bridegroom made a concerning yet novel request.

Nandikanti Narsimlu and his wife Nandikanti Nirmala from Sangareddy district are hosting the wedding of their only son, Sai Kumar with fiancé' Mahima Rani. This wedding has become the talk of the town with the eccentric invite .

While inviting guests for his son’s wedding, the father urged guests to bring no gifts but instead asked the invitees to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it ‘best gift you can give’ in the invitation card.

The invite stated, “A vote for Narendra Modi will be the best gift you can give," under a photograph of PM Modi for the wedding scheduled to take place at Patancheru on April 4.

Narsimlu from Arutla village in Kandi mandal is a wooden materials supplier for buildings construction. He chose to make the unconventional appeal on the wedding card out of regard for PM Modi, reported TOI.

Previously, he performed the weddings of his two daughters during which he he did not make such an appeal.

While distributing the wedding invitations, Narsimuu said on March 23, “My family found the idea good and asked me to go ahead," reported TOI.

In one such incident, registered last year a groom in Maharashtra's Bhainsa printed photos of PM Modi and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on his wedding card as he is fan of both leaders.

Other such peculiar incidents also emerged before 2019 Lok Sabha polls where a man from Bihar on his daughter's wedding card stated vote for PM Modi as wedding gift.

 

 

Published: 25 Mar 2024, 12:57 PM IST
