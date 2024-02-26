Top picks at MWC 2024: Tech innovations beyond the AI craze
The 2024 Mobile World Congress showcased pioneering tech advancements, each showcasing unique innovation
New Delhi: The 2024 Mobile World Congress has unveiled a number of pioneering tech advancements, each showcasing unique perspectives on innovation for the evolving consumer landscape. Artificial intelligence (AI), spurred by the ChatGPT craze that began in November 2022, shows no signs of slowing down, finding its way into numerous devices and apps. Brands, in fact, are not holding back, showcasing a a wide range of new technologies beyond AI, many of which could actually have practical use cases, and soon.