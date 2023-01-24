Republic Day is round the corner and e-commerce companies are all set to cash in on the occasion. While Flipkart and Amazon have already concluded their Republic Day sales, Walmart-owned Flipkart has announced a Mobile Phones Electronics Sale.

The sale starts today and will continue till January 31. It offers ‘best exchange prices’ and no-cost EMI options on smartphones’s purchase. If you have been planning to buy a new smartphone under ₹25,000, then now is the time. We have curated a list of phones that you may buy from Flipkart right now

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

The smartphone can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹23,249 from Flipkart in the sale. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. It boasts of a 108MP camera on the rear. Other sensors include an 8MP and 2MP camera. Xiaomi claims that the smartphone charges up to 50% in about 13 minutes.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

The handset can be purchased at ₹22,999 onwards in the ongoing sale. Aurora Green, Midnight Black and Sunrise Green are the colour options of Realme 9 Pro+ phone. The smartphone comes with a 16MP camera at the front for selfie and video calls. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 30

Flipkart is giving ₹5,000 exchange discount on the purchase of Motorola Edge 30. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and offers a 50MP main camera on the back. There is a 32MP selfie camera at the front.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G is selling at ₹23,999 on Flipkart right now. The handset packs 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and houses a 4,700mAh battery. For optics, the smartphone boasts of a triple camera on the rear. There is a 64MP main sensor paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

It is selling at ₹19,947 on Flipkart right now. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery and is equipped with a 50MP rear camera setup.