Best Republic Day deals on smartphones under ₹25,0002 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:45 PM IST
- Walmart-owned Flipkart has announced a Mobile Phones Electronics Sale. The sale starts today and will continue till January 31.
Republic Day is round the corner and e-commerce companies are all set to cash in on the occasion. While Flipkart and Amazon have already concluded their Republic Day sales, Walmart-owned Flipkart has announced a Mobile Phones Electronics Sale.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×