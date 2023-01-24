Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / Best Republic Day deals on smartphones under 25,000

Best Republic Day deals on smartphones under 25,000

2 min read . 12:45 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G can be purchased at a discounted price of 23,249

  • Walmart-owned Flipkart has announced a Mobile Phones Electronics Sale. The sale starts today and will continue till January 31.

Republic Day is round the corner and e-commerce companies are all set to cash in on the occasion. While Flipkart and Amazon have already concluded their Republic Day sales, Walmart-owned Flipkart has announced a Mobile Phones Electronics Sale.

Republic Day is round the corner and e-commerce companies are all set to cash in on the occasion. While Flipkart and Amazon have already concluded their Republic Day sales, Walmart-owned Flipkart has announced a Mobile Phones Electronics Sale.

The sale starts today and will continue till January 31. It offers ‘best exchange prices’ and no-cost EMI options on smartphones’s purchase. If you have been planning to buy a new smartphone under 25,000, then now is the time. We have curated a list of phones that you may buy from Flipkart right now

The sale starts today and will continue till January 31. It offers ‘best exchange prices’ and no-cost EMI options on smartphones’s purchase. If you have been planning to buy a new smartphone under 25,000, then now is the time. We have curated a list of phones that you may buy from Flipkart right now

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

The smartphone can be purchased at a discounted price of 23,249 from Flipkart in the sale. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. It boasts of a 108MP camera on the rear. Other sensors include an 8MP and 2MP camera. Xiaomi claims that the smartphone charges up to 50% in about 13 minutes.

The smartphone can be purchased at a discounted price of 23,249 from Flipkart in the sale. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. It boasts of a 108MP camera on the rear. Other sensors include an 8MP and 2MP camera. Xiaomi claims that the smartphone charges up to 50% in about 13 minutes.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

The handset can be purchased at 22,999 onwards in the ongoing sale. Aurora Green, Midnight Black and Sunrise Green are the colour options of Realme 9 Pro+ phone. The smartphone comes with a 16MP camera at the front for selfie and video calls. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

The handset can be purchased at 22,999 onwards in the ongoing sale. Aurora Green, Midnight Black and Sunrise Green are the colour options of Realme 9 Pro+ phone. The smartphone comes with a 16MP camera at the front for selfie and video calls. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30

Flipkart is giving 5,000 exchange discount on the purchase of Motorola Edge 30. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and offers a 50MP main camera on the back. There is a 32MP selfie camera at the front.

Flipkart is giving 5,000 exchange discount on the purchase of Motorola Edge 30. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and offers a 50MP main camera on the back. There is a 32MP selfie camera at the front.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G is selling at 23,999 on Flipkart right now. The handset packs 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and houses a 4,700mAh battery. For optics, the smartphone boasts of a triple camera on the rear. There is a 64MP main sensor paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G is selling at 23,999 on Flipkart right now. The handset packs 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and houses a 4,700mAh battery. For optics, the smartphone boasts of a triple camera on the rear. There is a 64MP main sensor paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

It is selling at 19,947 on Flipkart right now. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery and is equipped with a 50MP rear camera setup.

It is selling at 19,947 on Flipkart right now. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery and is equipped with a 50MP rear camera setup.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP