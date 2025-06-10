BET Awards 2025: Summer Walker's ‘Heart of a Woman,’ Doechii takes spotlight — Full List of winners here

BET Awards 2025: Popularly known as Culture's Biggest Night, these annual awards honours people in Black culture and marks achievements across music, movies, TV and sports. Marking its 25th anniversary, the celebration took place in Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Monday, June 9.

Taking over the night as the host of the event, Comedian Kevin Hart marks his return to BET stage for the second time. Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, Playboi Carti and Leon Thomas, among others thrilled the audience with their captivating performance.

BET Awards 2025 winners Best female hip-hop artist Doechii

BET Her “Heart of a Woman” - Summer Walker

Given below is the list of nominations whose winners are yet to be announced

Album of the year "11:11 Deluxe" (Chris Brown)

"Alligator Bites Never Heal" (Doechii)

"Cowboy Carter" (Beyoncé)

"Glorious" (GloRilla)

"GNX" (Kendrick Lamar)

"Hurry Up Tomorrow" (The Weeknd)

"Some Sexy Songs 4 U" (Drake and PartyNextDoor)

"We Don't Trust You" (Future and Metro Boomin)

Video of the year "3AM in Tokeyo" – Key Glock

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey

"After Hours" (Kehlani

"Denial Is a River" (Doechii)

"Family Matters" (Drake)

"Not Like Us" (Kendrick Lamar)

"Timeless" (The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti)

"Type" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti)

Viewer's choice award "Residuals" (Chris Brown)

"Denial Is a River" (Doechii)

"Nokia" (Drake)

"Like That" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"TGIF" (GloRilla)

"Not Like Us" (Kendrick Lamar)

"Luther" (Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA)

"Brokey" (Latto)

Best collaboration "30 for 30" (SZA featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"Alter Ego" (Doechii featuring JT)

"Are You Even Real" (Teddy Swims featuring Giveon)

"Beckham" (Dee Billz featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo and KJ Swervo)

"Bless" (Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug)

"Like That" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"Luther" (Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA)

"Sticky" (Tyler, the Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne)

"Timeless" (The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti)

Best male pop/R&B artist Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas III

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best female R&B/pop artist Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best male hip-hop artist BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, the Creator

Best new artist 41

Ayra Starr

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Dee Billz

Leon Thomas III

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best group 41

Common and Pete Rock

Drake and PartyNextDoor

Flo

Future and Metro Boomin

Jacquees and Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz and The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award "A God (There Is)" (Common and Pete Rock featuring Jennifer Hudson)

"Amen" (Pastor Mike Jr.)

"Better Days" (Fridayy)

"Church Doors" (Yolanda Adams featuring Sir the Baptist and Donald Lawrence)

"Constant" (Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore and Anthony Gargiula)

"Deserve to Win" (Tamela Mann)

"Faith" (Rapsody)

"Rain Down on Me" (GloRilla featuring Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music)

Best new international act Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Ajuliacosta (Brazil)

Amabbi (Brazil)

DLALA THUKZIN (South Africa)

Dr. Yaro [fr] (France)

KWN (United Kindgom)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille [fr] (France)

Odeal (United Kingdom)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

Best international act Any Gabrielly (Brazil)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Bashy (United Kingdom)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)

Joé Dwèt Filé (France)

MC Luanna (Brazil)

Rema (Nigeria)

SDM (France)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Video director of the year Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions and Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, the Creator

Best actor Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Denzel Washington

Jamie Foxx

Joey Badass

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best actress Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Sportswoman of the year A'ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau'jae Johnson

JuJu Watkins

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the year Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Deion Sanders

Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry

Ultimate icon award Mariah Carey

Jamie Foxx

Snoop Dogg

Kirk Franklin

YoungStars award Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Graceyn Hollingsworth

Heiress Diana Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixon

Tyrik Johnson

Van Van

Best movie "Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"

"Luther: Never Too Much"

"One of Them Days"

"Rebel Ridge"

"The Piano Lesson"