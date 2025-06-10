BET Awards 2025: Summer Walker's ‘Heart of a Woman,’ Doechii takes spotlight — Full List of winners here

BET Awards 2025: Popularly known as Culture's Biggest Night, these annual awards honours people in Black culture and marks achievements across music, movies, TV and sports. Marking its 25th anniversary, the celebration took place in Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Monday, June 9.
Taking over the night as the host of the event, Comedian Kevin Hart marks his return to BET stage for the second time. Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, Playboi Carti and Leon Thomas, among others thrilled the audience with their captivating performance.
Doechii
“Heart of a Woman” - Summer Walker
Given below is the list of nominations whose winners are yet to be announced
"11:11 Deluxe" (Chris Brown)
"Alligator Bites Never Heal" (Doechii)
"Cowboy Carter" (Beyoncé)
"Glorious" (GloRilla)
"GNX" (Kendrick Lamar)
"Hurry Up Tomorrow" (The Weeknd)
"Some Sexy Songs 4 U" (Drake and PartyNextDoor)
"We Don't Trust You" (Future and Metro Boomin)
"3AM in Tokeyo" – Key Glock
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey
"After Hours" (Kehlani
"Denial Is a River" (Doechii)
"Family Matters" (Drake)
"Not Like Us" (Kendrick Lamar)
"Timeless" (The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti)
"Type" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti)
"Residuals" (Chris Brown)
"Denial Is a River" (Doechii)
"Nokia" (Drake)
"Like That" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)
"TGIF" (GloRilla)
"Not Like Us" (Kendrick Lamar)
"Luther" (Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA)
"Brokey" (Latto)
"30 for 30" (SZA featuring Kendrick Lamar)
"Alter Ego" (Doechii featuring JT)
"Are You Even Real" (Teddy Swims featuring Giveon)
"Beckham" (Dee Billz featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo and KJ Swervo)
"Bless" (Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug)
"Like That" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)
"Luther" (Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA)
"Sticky" (Tyler, the Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne)
"Timeless" (The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti)
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas III
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Victoria Monét
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, the Creator
41
Ayra Starr
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Dee Billz
Leon Thomas III
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
41
Common and Pete Rock
Drake and PartyNextDoor
Flo
Future and Metro Boomin
Jacquees and Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz and The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
"A God (There Is)" (Common and Pete Rock featuring Jennifer Hudson)
"Amen" (Pastor Mike Jr.)
"Better Days" (Fridayy)
"Church Doors" (Yolanda Adams featuring Sir the Baptist and Donald Lawrence)
"Constant" (Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore and Anthony Gargiula)
"Deserve to Win" (Tamela Mann)
"Faith" (Rapsody)
"Rain Down on Me" (GloRilla featuring Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music)
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Ajuliacosta (Brazil)
Amabbi (Brazil)
DLALA THUKZIN (South Africa)
Dr. Yaro [fr] (France)
KWN (United Kindgom)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille [fr] (France)
Odeal (United Kingdom)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)
Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Bashy (United Kingdom)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)
Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
MC Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
SDM (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions and Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, the Creator
Aaron Pierre
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Denzel Washington
Jamie Foxx
Joey Badass
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
A'ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau'jae Johnson
JuJu Watkins
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
Jalen Hurts
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry
Mariah Carey
Jamie Foxx
Snoop Dogg
Kirk Franklin
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Graceyn Hollingsworth
Heiress Diana Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixon
Tyrik Johnson
Van Van
"Bad Boys: Ride or Die"
"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"
"Luther: Never Too Much"
"One of Them Days"
"Rebel Ridge"
"The Piano Lesson"
"The Six Triple Eight"
