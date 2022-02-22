OPEN APP
Home / News / Beware! I-T dept warns against fraudulent job offers, says follow SSC website
Listen to this article

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday cautioned public against falling prey to fraudulent job offers and said aspirants should only consider offers or advertisements on official websites of SSC or the department.

"Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department," the department tweeted.

The tax body said it has come to its notice that some fraudulent persons are misleading candidates by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Income Tax department.

It said direct recruitment in all Group B and C posts are conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and notification/results are made available on the SSC website.

Thereafter, regional allocation of the candidate is done and the list is uploaded on the I-T department portal. 

"The general public is hereby cautioned/advised against taking cognizance of such fake advertisement/notification/appointment letters advertised/circulated through any other platform / portal other than the official websites of the SSC and the Income Tax department," it said in the public notice. 

 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout