The Income Tax Department on Tuesday cautioned public against falling prey to fraudulent job offers and said aspirants should only consider offers or advertisements on official websites of SSC or the department.

"Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department," the department tweeted.

The tax body said it has come to its notice that some fraudulent persons are misleading candidates by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Income Tax department.

It said direct recruitment in all Group B and C posts are conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and notification/results are made available on the SSC website.

Thereafter, regional allocation of the candidate is done and the list is uploaded on the I-T department portal.

"The general public is hereby cautioned/advised against taking cognizance of such fake advertisement/notification/appointment letters advertised/circulated through any other platform / portal other than the official websites of the SSC and the Income Tax department," it said in the public notice.

