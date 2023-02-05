Beware of fake delivery scam! What to do if victim of cybercrime
- Recently, several cases of fake delivery executives collecting OTPs from customers have been reported. Frauds and scammers tend to keep a check on customers who receive delivery packages very often and disguise themselves as delivery agents at the doorsteps of the customers to ask for the OTP.
With the rise in cybercrimes, businesses have become more aware and cautious about customer data. In order to provide more secure delivery to customers, e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon have started One Time Password (delivery) process. However, frauds and scammers have managed to break this security and steal money from customers’ bank accounts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×