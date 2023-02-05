Beware of fake delivery scam! What to do if victim of cybercrime

With the rise in cybercrimes, businesses have become more aware and cautious about customer data. In order to provide more secure delivery to customers, e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon have started One Time Password (delivery) process. However, frauds and scammers have managed to break this security and steal money from customers’ bank accounts.

Recently, several cases of fake delivery executives collecting OTPs from customers have been reported. Frauds and scammers tend to keep a check on customers who receive delivery packages very often and disguise themselves as delivery agents at the doorsteps of the customers to ask for the OTP. Furthermore, they ask for the order amount stating that it is a cash on delivery. In case the customers refuse to receive the delivery package, they pretend as if they are cancelling the delivery. To finalise the cancellation of the order, scammers trick the customers and ask for OTP. Ultimately, after receiving the OTP they hack the cell phones of the customers and steal the money.

Moreover, frauds are also approaching the neighbours of the customers who are their target and ask for them to call the person and ask for OTPs.

Here is how to prevent fake OTP scam or file a complaint:

Do not share OTP with anyone.

Always verify the person whomsoever is asking for any sort of OTPs.

Make sure to open the delivery package before paying the money and confirming the delivery.

Do not trust anyone with links or websites asking for any kind of personal information.

Try to pay online using verified platforms to avoid scanning the QR codes on payment on delivery.

Always confirm order history before accepting the orders.

If you are a victim of cybercrime, call on helpine no. 1930 and file a complaint immediately with the cybercrime cell of the government or register a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Meanwhile, several lakh people have already lost their jobs and frauds are taking advantage of the situation with their new plan to empty job bank accounts.

It has been recently reported that scammers have offered employment opportunities on phone to unemployed people to generate extra income by gaining ₹50 just for liking a YouTube video. In order to proceed for the payment, these frauds are requesting personal data and sometimes they are even requesting payment in exchange for accessing jobs which are a hoax.

Notably, the scammers have also said to use LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook and more to attract victims to earn up to ₹5,000 per day.