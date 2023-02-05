Beware of fake delivery scam! What to do if victim of cybercrime

Recently, several cases of fake delivery executives collecting OTPs from customers have been reported. Frauds and scammers tend to keep a check on customers who receive delivery packages very often and disguise themselves as delivery agents at the doorsteps of the customers to ask for the OTP. Furthermore, they ask for the order amount stating that it is a cash on delivery. In case the customers refuse to receive the delivery package, they pretend as if they are cancelling the delivery. To finalise the cancellation of the order, scammers trick the customers and ask for OTP. Ultimately, after receiving the OTP they hack the cell phones of the customers and steal the money.