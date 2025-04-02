Beyoncé, Jay-Z named in fresh lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs: Music mogul under fire for trafficking in Miami party

Sean Diddy Combs, the music mogul and rapper, was accused of human trafficking in a Florida lawsuit filed on Tuesday, April 1, Fox News Digital reported citing documents. The lawsuit suggests that the complainant was allegedly sexually assaulted and was forced to partake in unwanted sexual activity.

According to the lawsuit, complainant Joseph Manzaro was allegedly “drugged, transported against his will, and sexually maimed as a victim of a coercive and organized criminal enterprise beginning in 2015, orchestrated and facilitated by the Defendants.” In the lawsuit, Sean Diddy's alleged drug dealing associate, Brendan Paul, was named as a defendant.

As per the complainant, he was drugged and "transported against his will" to a "freak-off" event which was held at the Estefans' Star Island mansion located in Miami, where Diddy was also hosting his son's birthday party. He claimed that he was paraded half-naked in front of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her husband Jay-Z, whose full name is Sean Carter. Joseph Manzaro asserted that he came in realisation with these happenings after gaining partial consciousness.

Mint could not independently confirm the development

Although Jay-Z and Beyoncé were not named as defendants in Manzaro's lawsuit, Jay-Z's lawyer Alex Spiro informed Fox News Digital that his client wasn't in the area during the alleged incident.

Gloria Estefan's husband Emilio Estefan and a former adult film star Adria English were also mentioned in the suit. According to the lawsuit, Gloria Estefan was an eyewitness who allegedly saw Manzaro in a “deteriorating state.” This scene was reportedly from the time Manzaro arrived at the Miami party through the back entrance of the mansion after midnight.

Notably, Adria English, who allegedly identified herself as "Diddy's personal sexual assistant," had filed a case against the music mogul in 2024 for alleged sex trafficking. The fresh lawsuit documents reveal that Manzaro was brought to the party via a concealed tunnel connected from the Estefan mansion to Diddy's mansion.

‘Call an ambulance’ The documents mention that Gloria Estefan raised an alarm on witnessing the distressing situation, but her calls were dismissed and allegedly "quickly silenced" by Emilio. "Call an ambulance," Gloria Estefan had said, documents procured by Fox News Digital suggested. Furthermore, the plaintiff claimed to have witnessed LeBron James in a "white bath towel" walking through a hallway.