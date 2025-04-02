Beyoncé, Jay-Z named in fresh lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs: Music mogul under fire for trafficking in Miami party

Sean Diddy Combs, the music mogul and rapper, was accused of human trafficking in a Florida lawsuit filed on Tuesday, April 1, Fox News Digital reported citing documents. The lawsuit suggests that the complainant was allegedly sexually assaulted and was forced to partake in unwanted sexual activity.

According to the lawsuit, complainant Joseph Manzaro was allegedly “drugged, transported against his will, and sexually maimed as a victim of a coercive and organized criminal enterprise beginning in 2015, orchestrated and facilitated by the Defendants.” In the lawsuit, Sean Diddy's alleged drug dealing associate, Brendan Paul, was named as a defendant.

As per the complainant, he was drugged and "transported against his will" to a "freak-off" event which was held at the Estefans' Star Island mansion located in Miami, where Diddy was also hosting his son's birthday party. He claimed that he was paraded half-naked in front of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her husband Jay-Z, whose full name is Sean Carter. Joseph Manzaro asserted that he came in realisation with these happenings after gaining partial consciousness.