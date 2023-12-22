Beyoncé the Athlete Is Adjusting to Midlife
SummaryAt an age when Michael Jordan and David Beckham had retired, the pop star known for her dance moves is finding new ways to command the stage.
Beyoncé is our greatest living pop star, able to outdance her backup dancers in 4-½-inch heels while singing (not lip-syncing) complex compositions at the glitteriest edges of mainstream music. At 42, she has been performing onstage for 27 years, and her presence has always hinged on her athleticism. For years, I’ve watched her every dance move with the same eagle-eyed zeal I imagine other, straighter men reserve for the jumps, kicks and swings of LeBron James, Lionel Messi and Shohei Ohtani. In fact, she should be considered a professional athlete in her own right.