The post office is a key part of the non-urban landscape. And Paytm may be somewhat discredited, but its brand recognition as India’s digital payments pioneer remains intact. That explains why payments bank transaction volumes are rising rapidly, and are now comparable to those of a large regular bank, even though payments banks have been around for less than a decade. Remarkably, three of them (Airtel, India Post, and Fino) were among the top 20 UPI remitter banks in November 2025.