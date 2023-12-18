Bezos’ Blue Origin Readies Return to Space After More Than a Year
SummaryThe space company plans to fly more than 30 research and scientific experiments to space on an uncrewed New Shepard vehicle as soon as 9:30 a.m. ET Monday.
Jeff Bezos’ space company is set to return to flight after a 15-month delay, seeking to revive its efforts to take high-paying tourists to orbit.
