Bezos’ Blue Origin Readies Return to Space After More Than a Year

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is also working on private-astronaut flights, and in 2021 conducted a three-day orbital trip for technology entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and three others. Isaacman funded that operation, and has paid for up to three additional space flights with the company. Those missions, called Polaris, would include the first-ever private-astronaut spacewalk and, later on, a flight on Starship, the powerful vehicle that SpaceX is developing.