BF.7 variant of Covid-19 may not be serious in India, says expert

The official said the "Zero Covid Policy" followed by China is one of the reasons for the outbreak of the infection in that country and opined that lower vaccination levels may also have contributed to the severity. "It is actually that (the zero Covid policy that China is followed) and also the fact is in China, not many people really went for the vaccine as it has happened in India all the older population is vaccinated and sometimes even sometimes booster dose has been given to older population or susceptible population," he said.