Bhagat Singh, a freedom fighter, was born on September 28, 1907. He was sentenced to death by the British government at the age of 23. His sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 September paid tributes to the legendary revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister shared a video message and called freedom fighter a beacon of courage. He wrote, “Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the cause of India’s freedom continue to inspire generations. A beacon of courage, he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight for justice and liberty."

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor wrote, “Tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh ji, who sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country, on his birth anniversary. Let us all together create the India of Bhagat Singh ji's dreams, make India the number 1 country in the world." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, “I am a book of emotions..my words are made of steel, Patriotism is my body.. and the intention is revolutionary..! Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh... who will continue to rule our hearts and minds till the end of the world... Bhagat Singh's slogans of revolution will continue to cool the fire of oppression whenever it arises... Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, I sincerely salute the revolutionary soul...Bhagat Singh will always remain immortal in our thoughts..."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “I remember and salute the true son of Mother India and immortal revolutionary, Sardar Bhagat Singh, on his birth anniversary. Without caring for his life, he fought throughout his life to liberate India. His dedication, sacrifice and sacrifice towards the country will continue to inspire every generation of India."

Bhagat Singh was born on 28 September 1907 at Banga in Punjab, British India in a Sikh family. At the young age of 23, he was sentenced to death by the British government in the Lahore conspiracy case on 23 March 1931. At the age of 12, He had seen the JallianwalaBagh massacre, after which he took a vow to free India from Britishers. He was a member of the Hindustan Republican Association. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary on 28 Sept: All you need to know about the freedom fighter After witnessing the brutal beating and death of Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh and his fellow revolutionaries pledged to take revenge. Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru targeted John P. Saunders (who was mistaken for James A. Scott) police officer responsible for Lala’s death.

All three revolutionaries were executed in secrecy on 23 March 1931, even before their trial on 24 March. Their deaths shook the whole country and left a deep void in the hearts of the people.

Earlier in August, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had strongly advocated for conferring the prestigious Bharat Ratna award upon the freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He had expressed his belief that honouring these iconic martyrs with the Bharat Ratna would elevate the significance of the award, considering their supreme sacrifices in liberating the nation from British rule.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!