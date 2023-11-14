Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages to celebrate brother-sister bond
This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 14 and 15. It is a festival observed by Hindus to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters.
Bhai Dooj 2023: The festival of Bhai Dooj is observed by Hindus on the day followed Govardhan Puja. It is also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta and celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters and is similar to Raksha Bandhan. It is celebrated after Diwali and Narak Chaturdashi. The festival usually falls on the second lunar day of the light fortnight or Shukla Paksha of Kartika which is the eighth month of the Hindu Shalivahana Shaka or Vikram Samvat calendar.