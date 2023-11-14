Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages to celebrate brother-sister bond

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 14 and 15. It is a festival observed by Hindus to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters.

Bhai Dooj 2023: The festival of Bhai Dooj is observed by Hindus on the day followed Govardhan Puja. It is also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta and celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters and is similar to Raksha Bandhan. It is celebrated after Diwali and Narak Chaturdashi. The festival usually falls on the second lunar day of the light fortnight or Shukla Paksha of Kartika which is the eighth month of the Hindu Shalivahana Shaka or Vikram Samvat calendar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: 5 Tech gift ideas for Bhai Dooj 2023: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and more This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on two days that is November 14 and 15. Sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their safety, good health, and well-being on this occasion. On this day, brothers pamper their sisters by giving them gifts.

Also read: Bhai Dooj 2023: When is Bhaiya Dooj? Know timings, muhurat, rituals, and other details Here are some wishes, quotes and messages to celebrate Bhai Dooj this year {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time, but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj! Bhai Dooj is just an excuse, I have always prayed for you. May all things bright and beautiful come looking for you. Happy Bhai Dooj! Who needs superheroes when you have a brother. Happy Bhai Dooj! May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring you endless joy, my sister. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj. My brother, you are more of a friend than a sibling to me. You stand by me when I feel lonely and always cheer me up when I am down. Thank you for being there, dear brother. Happy Bhai Dooj! May this Bhai Dooj bring immense happiness and success to your life, brother. I wish you a Happy Bhai Dooj! I am grateful to have a wonderful sibling like you. Wishing you lots of happiness, success, and good health. Happy Bhai Dooj! May this day strengthen our bond more than ever and brings joy and prosperity to your life. Happy Bhai Dooj! I wish you infinite happiness and success in life. Make your life prosperous and bright! Have a memorable Bhai Dooj! A very Happy Bhai Dooj to the person who annoys me the most, yet the one who I love the most. I wouldn't have been the person I am today had you not had my back. This Bhai Dooj here's telling you that I love you to the moon and back. You can share your pain, you can share your fears, and you can always share your happiness with me. Thanks for being a very understanding brother. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.