Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages to celebrate brother-sister bond
This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 14 and 15. It is a festival observed by Hindus to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters.
Bhai Dooj 2023: The festival of Bhai Dooj is observed by Hindus on the day followed Govardhan Puja. It is also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta and celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters and is similar to Raksha Bandhan. It is celebrated after Diwali and Narak Chaturdashi. The festival usually falls on the second lunar day of the light fortnight or Shukla Paksha of Kartika which is the eighth month of the Hindu Shalivahana Shaka or Vikram Samvat calendar.
This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on two days that is November 14 and 15. Sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their safety, good health, and well-being on this occasion. On this day, brothers pamper their sisters by giving them gifts.
Here are some wishes, quotes and messages to celebrate Bhai Dooj this year
