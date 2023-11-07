Bharat Atta sale kicks off ahead of Diwali; wheat flour to be sold at subsidised rate. 5 points
Centre has launched the Bharat Atta scheme ahead of Diwali festival, selling wheat flour at a subsidised rate of ₹27.50 per kg.
Ahead of Diwali festival, the Centre has launched Bharat Atta scheme wherein wheat flour will be sold at a subsidised rate of ₹27.50 per kg. This scheme is launched across the country in order to provide relief to consumers from high prices. This subsidised rate is lower than the prevailing market rate of ₹36-70 per kg, depending on the quality and location.
5. The mobile vans and outlets of these three agencies will sell three commodities -- wheat flour at ₹27.50 per kg, chana dal at ₹60 per kg and onion at ₹25 per kg, he said.
As per the Union Minister, the sale of wheat flour during the test run was less as it was retailed only through a few outlets. "However, there will be a better pick up this time as the product will be sold via 800 mobile vans and 2,000 outlets of these three agencies across the country, he said. Earlier in February, the government had carried out a pilot sale of 18,000 tonnes of 'Bharat Atta' at ₹29.50 per kilogramme through these cooperatives in few outlets as part of the Price Stabalisation Fund scheme.
(With inputs from PTI)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.