Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Will nationwide strike impact schools, banks, offices and other services on 12th Feb?

Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: A joint forum of central trade unions called for a nationwide strike on February 12 and hence are observing ‘Bharat Bandh’ today to protest against the recently announced India–US trade agreement. The agitators condemn BJP-led Central dispensation of “surrendering before the shrewdness of the US”. The strike will impact operations in over 600 districts across the country, the unions said.
The shutdown has been called by the following 10 central trade unions:
This nationwide strike could significantly disrupt banking services, transportation and other key public services as around 30 crore workers across multiple sectors are expected to take participate in the shutdown.
According to trade unions, the new labour codes primarily benefit businesses at the expense of workers. The trade unions allege that the new labour reforms undermine labour rights, ease hiring and dismissal norms, reduce statutory protections and exclude many informal workers from legal coverage.
Suggesting that there will be possible repercussions for wages, job security and social benefits, SKM Convenor Hannan Mollah said, “Agreement will be a betrayal against farmers... We are surrendering before the shrewdness of US. The Govt has surrendered. Piyush Goyal should resign. He betrayed Indian farmers. On this basis, we have started a campaign, from 4th February to 11th February SKM will go to farmers. On 12th, Bharat Bandh has been called over this,” ANI reported.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Convenor Hannan Mollah called the agreement a “betrayal against farmers.” According to him, rising imports could weaken farm incomes and threaten livelihoods.
The union alleges that trade agreements with countries such as the US and the European Union put additional pressure on the farming sector and place smaller economies at a disadvantage.
According to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the new trade framework would negatively impact Indian farmers. Objecting to the reforms, the organisation warned that cheaper imported goods would negatively impact indigenous farmers, making it harder for local agricultural produce to compete.
So far, there has been no official notification from authorities announcing a holiday for banks, schools and colleges, post offices, or government offices. Educational institutions, government departments and public sector units, may face closures or disruptions on 12th February in wake of trade unions' strike.
In major cities, shops, markets, fuel stations and industrial units may remain shut while public transport and road movement may face disruptions. Meanwhile, private offices and businesses are expected to take independent decisions based on local conditions