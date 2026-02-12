Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Will nationwide strike impact schools, banks, offices and other services on 12th Feb?

Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: A joint forum of central trade unions called for a nationwide strike on February 12 and hence are observing ‘Bharat Bandh’ today to protest against the recently announced India–US trade agreement. The agitators condemn BJP-led Central dispensation of “surrendering before the shrewdness of the US”. The strike will impact operations in over 600 districts across the country, the unions said.

The shutdown has been called by the following 10 central trade unions:

INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC

This nationwide strike could significantly disrupt banking services, transportation and other key public services as around 30 crore workers across multiple sectors are expected to take participate in the shutdown.

According to trade unions, the new labour codes primarily benefit businesses at the expense of workers. The trade unions allege that the new labour reforms undermine labour rights, ease hiring and dismissal norms, reduce statutory protections and exclude many informal workers from legal coverage.

Suggesting that there will be possible repercussions for wages, job security and social benefits, SKM Convenor Hannan Mollah said, “Agreement will be a betrayal against farmers... We are surrendering before the shrewdness of US. The Govt has surrendered. Piyush Goyal should resign. He betrayed Indian farmers. On this basis, we have started a campaign, from 4th February to 11th February SKM will go to farmers. On 12th, Bharat Bandh has been called over this,” ANI reported.