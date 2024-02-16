Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE Updates: A sectoral industrial strike and Grameen Bharat Bandh have been called by the workers and farmers on 16 February, Friday. The farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has urged all like-minded farmer organisations to unite and take part in the February 16 Bharat Bandh. The day-long protest will begin from 6 AM to 4 PM. Farmers reportedly will join massive chakka jams on main roads nationwide from 12 pm to 4 pm on Friday. Most of the state and national highways will be closed for four hours in Punjab on Friday. As per media report, various private and government offices, and village shops may remain shut today. Besides, transportation, agricultural activities, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are also likely to remain closed. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a Minimum Support Price for crops based on the Swaminathan formula of C2 50 (input cost of capital 50%), legal guarantee of procurement, debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff and no smart metres. They have also demanded free 300 units of power for farming for domestic use and shops, comprehensive crop insurance, and a hike in pensions to ₹10,000 per month among others. In view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorized public assemblies, would be enforced across the district, reported news agency PTI.
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: After the meeting between the central government and the farmer unions concluded, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal says, "The protest will continue peacefully... We will not do anything else. We will appeal to the farmers too. When meetings are underway and we move forward (at the borders), then how will the meetings continue. They (Government) have called for a meeting, we will wait till then... On Sunday if we do not get any positive result, then (we will continue)..."
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: “Our demands include the repeal of four labour codes, to double the days under MNREGA to 200, and to cancel the hit-and-run law. The whole country and Punjab is one and it's supporting the ‘Bharat Bandh’," Karmjeet Singh said.
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the ongoing farmers' protest, accusing them of governing like "Ravan" and surpassing all moral boundaries and showing a blatant disregard for "Lakshman Rekhas."
Banerjee's remarks, delivered in the assembly, included her decision to postpone a scheduled visit to Punjab as an expression of solidarity with the protesting farmers.
"Farmers are suffering, the entire country is burning. The BJP is laughing and the poor are being tortured. This is what BJP does. But the BJP is not bothered. It is the government of Ravan, which has crossed all Lakshman Rekhas," Banerjee declared.
In Punjab, around 3,000 state-run buses remain grounded. Drivers and conductors unions are also participating in the nationwide Bharat bandh on Friday, expressing their disapproval of the Centre's proposed hit-and-run law.
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: The reason why farmers unions including Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh on Friday is to press their demands in front of Centre. The farmers are pushing for the legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. The farmers are also demanding justice for victims of the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.
The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. Also, an appeal to provide 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of ₹700 under the MGNREGA, linking it with farming, has also been made by the farmers. Besides, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.
On Friday, farmers have been asked to shun work in farms, or not go to markets for any purchases. Traders and transporters have also been exhorted to join the Bharat Bandh protest
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: The farmers' leaders, who held talks with the union ministers for more than five hours on Thursday night, have expressed their concerns over actions by the forces on the agitating cultivators and said that they do not seek 'confrontation but a peaceful solution'. Expressing concern about the current environment, including the suspension of social media accounts and teargas shelling during peaceful interactions, Pandher said, "We said we are not Pakistan. We seek a peaceful solution, not confrontation. They assured us that our pages would be restarted... We assured them of our commitment to dialogue."
He further said that the discussion was held to find a resolution to the issues.
"The discussion with the Centre was held on all the demands raised by us. We discussed to find a resolution to the issues. The ministers said that they require time. We hope that a peaceful solution is derived; avoid any conflict. Our programme to go to Delhi is still there," Pandher added.
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: Union Minister Arjun Munda said, "Today, a very positive discussion happened between the government and the farmers' unions. Focusing on the topics highlighted by the farmers' union, we have decided that the next meeting will take place on Sunday at 6 pm... We all will find a solution peacefully..."
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: “Trade unions announced the strike for February 16 earlier. The government should have made the arrangements because people are worried. They (trade unions) have justified demands and the government should fulfill them," says a local commuter.
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that he has requested the Centre to direct the Haryana government to 'maintain peace' in border areas in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.
Meanwhile, the third round of talks between the Union ministers and the 14 farmer union leaders concluded after around five hours on Friday. It ended in a stalemate, with no common ground in sight, the next round of the talks will take place on Sunday at 6 pm.
Bhagwant Mann, while addressing the media after the meeting with union ministers, said that the deliberation took place on 13-14 demands put forward by the farmers.
"We have had the meeting in a positive environment on 13-14 demands. The next meeting will take place on Sunday... The Internet in the border areas has been suspended. This is causing problems for students during the examinations... I requested the Centre to direct the Haryana government to maintain peace in border areas," Mann said.
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district on February 16. The decision has been taken in view of proposed protest marches called by the farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions.
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: As per Hindustan Times report, thousands of commuters are set to face disruptions as around 3,000 buses to remain off-road today. As per the report, driver, conductor unions affiliated with Punjab Roadways and PRTC are participating in the nationwide Bharat Bandh
Speaking of today's nationwide strike, the Bharat Bandh will not affect emergency services like ambulance operations, medical shops, marriage, schools, etc.
Earlier while speaking to news agency PTI on the nationwide bandh, a parents group had said that "as concerned parents, we are in agony and compelled to raise our voices against the proposed nationwide strike or bandh on February 16" and appeal it to reconsider their bandh call.
"Our children have been working hard while preparing for these examinations. However, their hard work could go in vain if they are unable to reach their examination centres due to railroad blockades and non-availability of transport services," the concerned parents group said as quoted by news agency PTI.
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district in view of Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday.
The police also cautioned commuters going to Delhi and coming back from the capital city of traffic diversions in Noida and urged citizens to opt for metro rail service "as far as possible" to avoid inconvenience.
According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, including political or religious, are prohibited.
The order also bars the use of private drones in a radius of one km of government establishments and also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms and the likes in public places.
In a traffic advisory, the police said intensive checking will be done by installing barriers on all the borders of Noida and Delhi by the police on both sides due to which there will be a pressure on vehicular movement and traffic would be diverted according to requirement.
"People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination," the police said.
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: Expressing their solidarity with the protesting farmers Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that his party will give legal status to Minimum Support Price if it forms government after the Lok Sabha polls.
Farmers, who had embarked on 'Delhi Chalo' protest over their demands on Tuesday, have continued with their agitation.
"Understand the chronology of injustice done to farmers by Modi government. To win the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Modi ji had promised to give input cost 50 pc MSP to the farmers. 'Modi's guarantee' was rejected by his own government - with an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in 2015, with an Agriculture Ministry's RTI response in 2016," Kharge said in a post on X.
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: Amid farmer unions call for a Bharat Bandh protest today (February 16), traders are poised to continue their business operations uninterrupted, reaffirming their "commitment to serving communities and maintaining economic stability."
BC Bhartia, President, and Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that traders will keep their establishments open during the Bharat Bandh, emphasising their role in ensuring the availability of essential goods and services to the public, asserting their right to conduct business and support the economy.
"Despite the Bharat Bandh called by farmers on 16th Feb, traders nationwide stand resilient in their commitment to serve communities and maintain economic stability. As, Secretary General of CAIT, I emphasize the vital role traders play in our nation's economy. We assert our right to conduct business, urging fellow traders to keep establishments open," posted on X.
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: Emergency services such as ambulance operations, marriage, medical shops, school, etc., will not be affected during the Bharat Bandh on Friday
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE: According to India.com, various private and government offices, and village shops may remain shut on Friday. Besides, transportation, agricultural activities, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are likely to remain closed.
