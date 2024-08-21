Bharat Bandh 2024 Live Updates: Several groups and organisations have called for a strike today to oppose the Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations. Services and school operations are likely to be affected in Rajasthan, Kerala, and other states. Heavy security personnel are deployed in areas vulnerable to violence and disruption.
Why is Bharat Bandh today?
The Supreme Court's decision to exclude the "creamy layer" from SC/ST quota has sparked controversy and led to this call for protest. Police forces across Rajasthan have been directed to increase deployment and coordinate with local SC/ST outfits to ensure peaceful demonstrations, according to the report.
Bharat Bandh 2024 Live: Bharat Bandh supporters gather in Bihar's Unta. The people protesting as a part of the nationwide bandh blocked the NH 83 in Unta , Jehanabad.
The 'Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti' are observing a day-long Bharat Bandh today to protest the Supreme Court's recent judgment on reservations.
Bharat Bandh 2024 Live: Due to nationwide protest by different organisations, transport and other services are likely to be hindered today. However, all the banks will remain open today. So far, there has been no official confirmation by any government-owned or privately run bank about holiday for today.
Bharat Bandh 2024 Live: Former UP Chief Minister Mayawati on Tuesday has extended support towards the nationwide Bharat Bandh called for today. In a post on X, Mayawati urged the Centre to amend the Constitution and restore the earlier reservation system for SC-ST.
“Also, the Centre should take action to amend the Constitution to restore the earlier reservation system for SC-ST against the Supreme Court's decision of 1 August 2024. These communities have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' tomorrow, and appeal to them to conduct it peacefully, without any violence," PTI quoted Mayawati as saying.
Bharat Bandh 2024 Live: The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has demanded the immediate release of caste-based data on SC/ST/OBC employees in government services, reported PTI.
They are also pushing for the establishment of an Indian Judicial Service to recruit judicial officers and judges from all sections of society, with a target of 50 per cent representation from SC, ST, and OBC categories in the higher judiciary.
The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has released a list of demands, including justice and equity for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
Bharat Bandh 2024 Live: Amid nationwide protests called by different organisations, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal have also extended their support to the nationwide protest called to opposed the apex court's verdict on SC reservations.
Bharat Bandh 2024 Live: Amid the impact of routine services and operation of schools, colleges, etc, emergency services will remain operational today.
