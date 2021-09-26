Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police intensifies patrolling at borders for tomorrow

Ahead of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions tomorrow, Delhi Police has intensified patrolling in the in border areas of national capital. Further, extra personnel have been deployed at the pickets. The strike has been called to protest against the Centre's three farm laws.

Police said, patrolling has been intensified, extra personnel have been deployed at the pickets especially across the border areas and every vehicle entering the national capital is being thoroughly checked.

A senior police officer said, “In view of bandh, adequate security arrangements will be made to maintain the law an order situation in the national capital on Monday."

He further added, No protestor will be allowed to enter Delhi from the three protest sites at the city's borders.

Meanwhile, Deepak Yadav, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said, “In view of Bharat Bandh, adequate security arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure."

"Pickets at the border areas have been strengthened and all vital installations, including India Gate and Vijay Chowk will have adequate deployment."

An officer said inputs about any protest being organised in the city have not been received yet but all precautionary measures are being taken to avoid any untoward incident.

"The security will be preventive and we are fully alert. There is no call for 'Bharat Bandh' in Delhi, but we are watching the developments and adequate number of personnel will be on ground," another officer said.

A police officer from Outer district said no protestor will be allowed and extra forces had been already deployed in the district ever since farmers had been on a sit-in at Delhi's Tikri border.

"But all roads connecting Delhi through villages near border areas will be strictly checked. All vehicles will be thoroughly checked at the pickets."

The bandh will be held from 6 AM to 4 PM during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country.

All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, had earlier appealed to the people to join the bandh.

(With inputs from agencies)

