Bharat Bandh news: Will schools remain shut today; concerned parents appeal to reconsider strike amid CBSE exams
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, along with several trade unions, has called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh today i.e. on February 16. As CBSE exams are underway, residents of areas near Delhi's Tikri and Singhu borders have raised concerns about how children will reach exam centres amid traffic and security restrictions. Speaking of today's nationwide strike, the Bharat Bandh will not affect emergency services like ambulance operations, medical shops, marriage, schools, etc.