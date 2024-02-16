The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, along with several trade unions, has called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh today i.e. on February 16. As CBSE exams are underway, residents of areas near Delhi's Tikri and Singhu borders have raised concerns about how children will reach exam centres amid traffic and security restrictions. Speaking of today's nationwide strike, the Bharat Bandh will not affect emergency services like ambulance operations, medical shops, marriage, schools, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE Updates Earlier while speaking to news agency PTI on the nationwide bandh, a parents group had said that "as concerned parents, we are in agony and compelled to raise our voices against the proposed nationwide strike or bandh on February 16" and appeal it to reconsider their bandh call.

"Our children have been working hard while preparing for these examinations. However, their hard work could go in vain if they are unable to reach their examination centres due to railroad blockades and non-availability of transport services," the concerned parents group said as quoted by news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 14 February, a group of girls, whose exam centre is the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Tikri Kalan had said that because of the restrictions, they would have to leave home early as the school is around seven kilometers from their village. "We don't have a vehicle. So we might have to leave early and look for an auto or a bus to reach our exam centre in time," a girl had said.

A Class 12 student who is a resident of Tikri border had told PTI on 14 February that, “My exam centre is in south Delhi's Mehrauli, which is around 40 km away. I have to reach the centre at 8 am. I won't travel by car due to heavy traffic. Instead, I will take the metro to reach there."

Meanwhile, CBSE Board Exam 2024 commenced from February 15 onwards. The CBSE Class 10 board examination will be conducted till March 13, 2024 and Class 12 exams will be held till April 2, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

