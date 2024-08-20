Bharat Bandh on 21 August: Why is a nationwide protest being held? Who called it, and other details

A nationwide strike, ‘Bharat Bandh,’ is scheduled for August 21 to protest against a recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations. Law enforcement authorities are preparing to deal with the situation, with a focus on maintaining order and facilitating peaceful demonstrations.

Published20 Aug 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Police and Paramilitary personnel deployed at the Ghazipur border amid farmer unions call for Gramin Bharat Bandh during the ongoing farmers 'Delhi Chalo' protest in February. (ANI Photo/representational picture)
Police and Paramilitary personnel deployed at the Ghazipur border amid farmer unions call for Gramin Bharat Bandh during the ongoing farmers ’Delhi Chalo’ protest in February. (ANI Photo/representational picture)

A nationwide strike, known as "Bharat Bandh," is set to take place on August 21, 2024, in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations. The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for this protest, supported by SC/ST groups mainly from Rajasthan.

Law enforcement agencies are preparing to deal with the Bandh. Rajasthan's Director General of Police, UR Sahoo, has instructed district Superintendents of Police to maintain order and engage with local organisations. Sahoo stated, “We have asked our officials to organise meetings with groups calling for the bandh, as well as with market associations, to facilitate better cooperation,” The Times of India reported.

The Supreme Court's decision to exclude the "creamy layer" from SC/ST quota has sparked controversy and led to this call for protest. Police forces across Rajasthan have been directed to increase deployment and coordinate with local SC/ST outfits to ensure peaceful demonstrations, according to the report.

In Jaipur, Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph has already initiated dialogue with groups supporting the strike. The authorities are taking proactive measures to prevent any potential conflicts or disruptions during the protest.

This Bharat Bandh comes after similar protests recently in India, including nationwide hospital strikes against violence on healthcare workers and a local trade union stir in Bathinda, highlighting simmering socio-political tensions across the country, as per the TOI report.

The Bharat Bandh is expected to get the backing of various social and political organisations. The purpose of the protest is to protest the verdict on reservations.

While public transport and private offices are usually not functional on such days, emergency services such as ambulances would remain operational.

Western Uttar Pradesh is viewed as a particularly sensitive area, prompting authorities to place the police on high alert. Officials are implementing extensive measures to safeguard the public during the protests.

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Bharat Bandh on 21 August: Why is a nationwide protest being held? Who called it, and other details

