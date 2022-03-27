Bharat Bandh on March 28-29: Banking, transport, other services may be hit. 10 points2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Bharat Bandh on March 28-29: A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29
Bharat Bandh on March 28-29: A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. The All India Bank Employees Association has said on Facebook that the banking sector will be joining the strike too.
Here is all you need to know about the 2-day Bharat Bandh starting tomorrow.
1)A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.
2)The Joint Platform of central trade unions held a meeting in Delhi on March 22, 2022, to take stock of the preparations in various states and sectors for the proposed two-day all India strike on 28-29 March 2022 against "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the central government, a statement said.
3)The statement said that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Haryana and Chandigarh, respectively).
4)Financial sectors, including banking and insurance, are joining the strike, it stated.
5)The strike notices have been given by unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, insurance among others, it also stated.
6)The unions in the railways and defence sector would be making mass mobilization in support of the strike at several hundreds of spots, it stated.
7) The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has said banking services may get impacted due to the strike. "We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," SBI said in a regulatory filing.
8) The strike has been called to oppose the government's move to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.
9) The West Bengal government on Saturday said all offices will remain open on those days and mandated employees to report for duty.
10) The central trade unions which are part of this joint forum are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.
-With agency inputs
