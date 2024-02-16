The third meeting between Union Ministers and the farmer leaders ended with no common ground in sight, news agency PTI has reported. The next round of the talks is set to take place on Sunday i.e. on 18 February. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, along with several trade unions, has called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh today i.e. on February 16. According to the directions released by the SKM, the bandh will be observed between 6 am and 4 pm. The farmers will participate in a chakka jam on major roads across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Here are 10 points to know

1. After the third meeting concluded, Union Minister Arjun Munda said that the third round of talks with the leaders of the protesting farmers was, however, "positive". "Today, a very positive discussion happened between the government and the farmers' unions. Focusing on the topics highlighted by the farmers' union, we have decided that the next meeting will take place on Sunday at 6 pm... We all will find a solution peacefully...," Munda said after 5 hours of meeting.

2. In view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorized public assemblies, would be enforced across the district, reported news agency PTI.

3. The Haryana government on 15 February extended the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa till 17 February.

4. Though today, the Bharat Bandh will not affect emergency services like ambulance operations, medical shops, marriage, schools, etc. With CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams began yesterday, parents group have said that "as concerned parents, we are in agony and compelled to raise our voices against the proposed nationwide strike or bandh on February 16" and appeal it to reconsider their bandh call. "Our children have been working hard while preparing for these examinations. However, their hard work could go in vain if they are unable to reach their examination centres due to railroad blockades and non-availability of transport services," the parents group said as quoted by news agency PTI.

5. A number of public intellectuals and artists issued a joint statement on Wednesday in support of the joint call by the workers and farmers for a sectoral industrial strike and Grameen Bharat Bandh on February 16. A total of 34 people signed the joint statement, which appeals to people from all walks of life "to extend all support to this momentous action" of the farmers and the workers.

6. The traders will continue their business operations uninterrupted, reaffirming their "commitment to serving communities and maintaining economic stability." BC Bhartia, President, and Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that traders will keep their establishments open during the Bharat Bandh, emphasising their role in ensuring the availability of essential goods and services to the public, asserting their right to conduct business and support the economy, as reported by news agency ANI.

7. According to an India.com report, various private and government offices, and village shops are likely to remain shut today. Besides, transportation, agricultural activities, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are likely to remain closed.

8. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a Minimum Support Price for crops based on the Swaminathan formula of C2 50 (input cost of capital 50%), legal guarantee of procurement, debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff and no smart metres.

9. They have also demanded free 300 units of power for farming for domestic use and shops, comprehensive crop insurance, and a hike in pensions to ₹10,000 per month among others.

10. Farmers from Punjab are camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana seeking to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

