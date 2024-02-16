Bharat Bandh today: Farmers to participate in 'chakka jam'; next round of talks on 18 Feb. 10 points
Bharat Bandh today: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16, which includes a chakka jam on major roads across the country.
The third meeting between Union Ministers and the farmer leaders ended with no common ground in sight, news agency PTI has reported. The next round of the talks is set to take place on Sunday i.e. on 18 February. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, along with several trade unions, has called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh today i.e. on February 16. According to the directions released by the SKM, the bandh will be observed between 6 am and 4 pm. The farmers will participate in a chakka jam on major roads across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.