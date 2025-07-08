Bharat Bandh on July 9: 10 key questions answered — check who all are participating, what will get affected and more

More than 250 million workers from sectors such as banking, insurance, postal services, mining, and construction are expected to take part in a nationwide general strike or ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Wednesday. The strike has been called to protest against what they describe as the government’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies”, according to a forum of central trade unions and their allies.

In a statement, the forum of ten unions urged people to make “the nationwide general strike a grand success” and said that unions from both the formal and informal or unorganised sectors have been actively preparing for the strike.

The strike is also expected to include farmers and rural workers. The protest is likely to cause disruption to public services across the country.

Will schools, banks, offices, and train services be impacted? Here’s everything you need to know about the July 9 strike called by the forum of central trade unions and their allies:





What is Bharat Bandh?

‘Bharat Bandh’ refers to a nationwide strike or shutdown called by various groups - such as trade unions, farmers’ associations, or political parties—to protest against government policies or demand action on certain issues.

Who all are participating? The forum of ten central trade unions and their associates, which include, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), HMS, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), will participate in the general strike on Wednesday.

When will it take place? The Bharat Bandh is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 9, beginning early in the morning, and is expected to last throughout the day.

What are the demands of workers/unions? The workers have called on the government to:

Tackle unemployment and fill vacancies for sanctioned posts.

Generate more employment opportunities.

Increase both the number of workdays and wages for MGNREGA workers, and introduce a similar law to provide guaranteed employment in urban areas.



Which sectors will get affected?

Banking and insurance services.

Postal operations.

Coal mining and industrial production.

State-run public transport.

Government offices and public sector units.

Farmer-led rallies in rural areas. Will the bandh affect public transport services Public transport is likely to be significantly affected during the Bharat Bandh.



Are government offices open? No official holiday has been declared by the government. However, since many government staff—particularly in PSUs, coal, power, and postal services—are taking part in the strike, office work may be slower, and administrative tasks could be delayed.

Are banks closed? Banking services will be affected due to the strike, Harbhajan Singh Sidhu from Hind Mazdoor Sabha was quoted as saying by PTI. An association of bank employees on Monday said the banking sector will join the Bharat Bandh tomorrow. Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) further said that the insurance sector will also join the strike.

Will the Indian stock market remain closed tomorrow? The Indian financial markets, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, will see normal trading on July 9, 2025, irrespective of the Bharat Band tomorrow. The Indian stock market will open for trading at 9 am and close at 3.30 pm.





Are schools closed? Despite the large scale of the strike, no official announcement has been made about the closure of schools and colleges. These institutions are expected to function as usual.