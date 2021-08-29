Bharat Biotech launches first batch of Covaxin from its Ankleshwar facility

“India is focused on slowing the spread of covid-19 in the country, and the key to achieving this lies in the swift and efficient administration of vaccines. We want to ensure equitable access of the vaccine to every Indian citizen, and the expansion of covaxin production facilities by Bharat Biotech will take us closer to this goal," Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said who inaugurated the Covaxin batches.