Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine to be launched on 26 January; here's all you need to know2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 07:34 AM IST
The iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results.
Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC will be launched on 26 January, news agency PTI has reported quoting company's chairman and managing director Krishna Ella.
