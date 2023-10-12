‘Bharat has been secular for 5,000 years and…,’ RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant on how concept of nation was ideated
'Bharat' has been a secular nation for 5,000 years, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday at an event and appealed to people to have devotion, love and dedication for their motherland. Further speaking about the concept of Bharat, he said seers created 'Bharat' for the welfare of the world, a society which passed on their knowledge to the last person in the country.