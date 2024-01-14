Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to begin from Thoubal district today to highlight social issues such as unemployment, price rise and social justice. Congress on Saturday asserted that this is an ideological yatra and not an electoral one. The party stated that the motive of this yatra was to end "anyay kaal" of 10 years of the Narendra Modi led government, ahead of Lok Sabha polls scheduled for this year.
The party aims for a "transformative" yatra similar to Rahul Gandhi's earlier cross-country march. The yatra will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states and will cover a distance of 6,713 km in buses and on foot. This march which will cover 110 districts in 67 days and is expected to conclude in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. Stay tuned for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE Updates
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE Updates: 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ flagging off venue was shifted from Congress' initial choice Imphal as the state government had given the party conditional approval to flag off the yatra from the Palace Grounds in the state capital. Manipur government had restricted the number of participants permitted. Therefore, the party decided to flag off the yatra from a private ground in Thoubal district.
However, the Thoubal district administration has also imposed some restrictions such as the number of participants should not cross 3,000 and the duration should not exceed an hour.
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE Updates: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday invited all leaders of the opposition INDIA alliance to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra anywhere along its route during a virtual meeting of the bloc.
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi will address public gatherings during the 6,713 km long yatra. Moreover, during the yatra he will interact with civil society members and organisations twice a day.
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi will pay homage to martyrs at the Khongjom War Memorial in Thoubal before commencing with the yatra. This Memorial pays tribute to those who were killed in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE Updates: The yatra will stay the longest in Uttar Pradesh while covering 1,074 km in 11 days, according to the route released by Congress. The march would pass through politically important areas, including Amethi, Rae Bareli and PM Modi's constituency of Varanasi.
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE Updates: The yatra will cover 4 northeastern states including Nagaland (257 km in two days), Arunachal Pradesh (55 km in one day), Meghalaya (five km in one day) and Assam (833 km in eight days). Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will then move on to West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
