‘Yatra went well, stop at that': Nitish Kumar’s advice for Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Nitish Kumar has a word of advice for Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said the Congress must not rest on its laurels and make use of the momentum gained during Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in forging a coalition of parties opposed to the BJP.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×