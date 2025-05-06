‘Bharat ka paani, Bharat ke haq me bahega’: PM Modi's swipe at Pakistan after suspending Indus Waters Treaty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the significance of the Indus Waters Treaty suspension in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The PM said, "Pehle Bharat ke haq ka paani bhi bahar ja raha tha, ab Bharat ka paani, Bharat ke haq me bahega, Bharat ke haq mai rukega aur Bharat ke hi kaam aayega." (Earlier, even the water that rightfully belonged to India was flowing out of the country. Now, India’s water will flow for India, will be retained for India, and will be used for India’s own needs).