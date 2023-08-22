Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has officially launched the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP), slated to come into effect on 1 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The much-anticipated Bharat NCAP aims to enable Indian auto manufacturers to get their vehicles tested by Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.

Apart from this, this would help improve the safety of passengers as well as increase the export-worthiness of Indian automobiles, said the minister.

Though the Bharat NCAP is similar to the Global NCAP, it takes into account the existing Indian driving conditions and regulations.

As per details, over 30 car models have already been offered by the manufacturers for assessment.

What is Global NCAP? Conducted by a private company, and funded by different charities and car companies across the world, the Global NCAP tests are based on 2013 Latin NCAP protocols. They cover only a limited range of tests and the vehicles get a star rating for adult safety and a star rating for child safety post-tests.

Metrics of Global NCAP test: The main test comprises the frontal offset where a vehicle is made to move towards a deformable at 64 mph. In this, the vehicle and the deformable barrier are kept at 40 percent overlap to simulate an accident between 2 cars at 50 mph. For Global NCAP certification, this test is mandatory.

Additional tests include side-impact tests and other tests.

Differences between Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP? 1) Safety Rating Categories: In Global NCAP, a vehicle must get a minimum of 34 points – 16 points for the front crash test, 16 for the side impact, and 2 points for seatbelt reminders -- to get a 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection.

However, in Bharat NCAP, to receive a 5-star rating, a vehicle needs at least 27 points in adult occupant protection and requires 41 points in child occupant protection.

2) Types of Crash Testing: The Bharat NCAP protocols are in line with Global NCAP norms when it comes to crash testing. Three tests including offset deformable barrier frontal impact test, side impact test, and pole side impact test -- would determine the crashworthiness of the vehicles.

Apart from this, Bharat NCAP would also mandate the installation of six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), three-point seatbelts for every passenger, improved emergency braking systems, etc, reported AutoX.

3) Top Speed: The third criterion is top speed. For Bharat NCAP, the frontal crash test will be conducted at a speed of 64km/h. On the other hand, the side and pole-side impact tests will be done at 50km/h and 29km/h, respectively. It is similar to Global NCAP with slight changes.

4) Variety of Cars: The Bharat NCAP norms will also be applicable for testing and rate CNG and EVs based on their performance.

5) Unified Rating: Unlike Global NCAP, Bharat NCAP will give a unified rating for the vehicles, combining crash test results for adults and children alike.

