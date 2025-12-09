Bharat Taxi, India's newest ride-hailing platform, chooses Namma Yatri as tech platform
Summary
Namma Yatri becomes technology partner for Bharat Taxi, a cooperative alternative to ride-hailing giants Uber and Ola. The collaboration emphasizes driver benefits and zero-commission structure and marks Namma Yatri's push into north India after successful operations in the south.
Google-backed Namma Yatri is set to be the technology partner for Bharat Taxi, a cooperative-run alternative to Uber, Ola and Rapido, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
