Behind the upstart app was the heft of Juspay, the Bengaluru payments firm that runs the rails for millions of digital transactions, and the architecture of Beckn—the open protocol co-created by Nandan Nilekani to keep digital markets open and free of monopoly. Nilekani was the first chairman of the Unified Identification Authority of India, which then spawned a host of public digital infrastructure apps such as Unified Payments Intereface, Digilocker, Digiyatra, among others.