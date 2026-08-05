Bharat Taxi won't replace Ola, Uber: Amit Shah explains its objectives, funding, safety measures and expansion plans

Bharat Taxi, the cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, is not aimed at replacing private app-based taxi aggregators such as Ola and Uber, the government has clarified.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on 4 August, Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah clarified that Bharat Taxi is designed as a driver-centric and passenger-focused mobility platform based on the cooperative model.

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He also stated that the government has not provided any financial assistance, equity support or incentives for setting up or expanding the platform.

What are the objectives of Bharat Taxi? Bharat Taxi, operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL), is the country’s first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform.

Responding to a question on whether Bharat Taxi was launched as an alternative to private app-based taxi aggregators, Shah stated, “The objective of Bharat Taxi is not to replace any private app-based taxi aggregators; rather, it aims to provide an alternative driver-centric and people-centric mobility platform based on the cooperative model.”

The platform aims to improve the economic and social well-being of drivers, known as Sarathis, while offering consumers safe, reliable, and affordable transportation services.

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Who operates Bharat Taxi? Bharat Taxi is operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL), a Multi-State Cooperative Society registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.

The platform is supported by eight national cooperative institutions — NCDC, IFFCO, Amul (GCMMF), KRIBHCO, NAFED, NABARD, NDDB and NCEL — which support the cooperative model through institutional cooperation, outreach and member mobilisation.

Has the government provided financial support to Bharat Taxi? No.

Shah noted that no financial assistance, equity support, or incentive has been provided by the government to establish or expand the Bharat Taxi platform. The platform is being operated by STCL under the cooperative framework.

What safety features and fare rules does Bharat Taxi follow? Shah mentioned that passenger safety is supported through verification of Sarathis and vehicles before onboarding, maintenance of trip records, and coordination with concerned authorities, wherever required.

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Key safety measures include:

Maintenance of trip records.

SOS facility for passengers.

Option to share journey details with family members or trusted contacts.

Coordination with Police Departments in various states during emergencies.

Encrypted storage of customer data under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and the Information Technology Act, 2000. On fares, Shah said, “Fare determination is based on a transparent framework developed after considering the views of the concerned State Transport Authorities, representatives of Sarathis and other stakeholders.”

Any fare revision will take into account operational costs, local transport conditions and stakeholder consultations.

The platform also has a grievance redressal mechanism through the Call Centre, Customer Support Team and Grievance Redressal Team to resolve complaints from both passengers and Sarathis.

Where does Bharat Taxi currently operate? Bharat Taxi operates in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh, with registered drivers across cab, auto and bike categories. Delhi-NCR has the highest number of registered Sarathis at 2.61 lakh.

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As of 28 July 2026, a total of 8.27 lakh Sarathis (drivers) have registered on the platform.

What are the expansion plans for Bharat Taxi? Shah noted that “the rollout of services of Bharat Taxi in other cities and States is taken by STCL, subject to operational requirements and necessary approvals.”

The expansion strategy also includes partnerships with airports, railway stations, metro systems and other public transport networks to improve last-mile connectivity.

Disclaimer: This is meant for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.