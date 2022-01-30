Amid the recent row involving fintech BharatPe co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover , he has showered praises on Kotak Mahindra Bank Chairman and MD Uday Kotak, saying the "banker is a legend".

"Uday Kotak is a legend. I had the fortune of starting my career in Kotak -7 years - and can tell you no one understands or does finance better in India!" the embattled co-founder said in a reply to a LinkedIn post.

The LinkedIn post by Radhika Bajoria, a communications professional, talked about Uday Kotak's journey from being born in a middle-class family, his passion for cricket to amassing a net worth of $16 billion after charting his journey as a banker.

These words assume significance in the wake of recent controversy involving Grover and Uday Kotak-led Kotak Mahindra Bank. Kotak Mahindra on January 10 had issued a legal notice to Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover after a dispute over IPO financing. The private bank’s wealth management unit had said it'll pursue legal action over Grover’s use of abusive language and threats.

The entire row had emerged after an audio of a phone call allegedly between Grover and an employee of Kotak Wealth Management went viral on social media. The clip first emerged online through an anonymous Twitter handle. In the leaked audio, Grover can allegedly be heard abusing and threatening to get the Kotak employee killed in a so-called police encounter for his failure to secure funding for buying shares in the Nykaa IPO.

After the audio clip became public, Grover put out a statement on Twitter, claiming that the clip was fake. “Folks. Chill! It’s a FAKE audio by some scamster trying to extort funds (US$ 240K in bitcoins). I refused to buckle. I’ve got more character. And Internet has got enough scamsters," Grover said on Twitter.

In an emailed response, Kotak Mahindra Bank had acknowledged that the couple had in October sent a legal notice to it, without elaborating on the reasons for the same. Kotak Wealth Management said that it filed appropriate responses to legal notices sent to the company by Grover.

“Notice was received by us and was replied to appropriately at the time, including placing on record our objections to inappropriate language used by Mr Grover. appropriate legal action is being pursued," Kotak Bank said.

On January 19, Ashneer Grover had said he was taking a voluntary leave till March and will be back in April. BharatPe serves over 75 lakh merchants across 150 cities, and has already facilitated the disbursement of loans totalling over ₹3,000 crore to its merchants since its launch.

