BharatPe's Ashneer Grover showers praises on Kotak Bank's Uday Kotak amid row

The entire row had emerged after an audio of a phone call allegedly between Grover and an employee of Kotak Wealth Management went viral on social media. The clip first emerged online through an anonymous Twitter handle. In the leaked audio, Grover can allegedly be heard abusing and threatening to get the Kotak employee killed in a so-called police encounter for his failure to secure funding for buying shares in the Nykaa IPO.

