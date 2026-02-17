Bharat-VISTAAR launches today- All about the AI tool to help farmers via a simple phone call

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to launch Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources) today — 17 February. Through this AI-powered multilingual tool, farmers will be able to access smart, fast, and accurate information. The launch of Bharat-VISTAAR will take place in Jaipur at State Institute of Agricultural Management (SIAM) at 10:00 AM.

As per the official schedule, a press briefing is scheduled for 12:15 PM which will be followed by field visit t Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University (SKNAU), Jobner.

This most awaited launch comes in the backdrop of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement about Bharat-VISTAAR during the Union Budget 2026-27.

All you need to know about Bharat-VISTAAR Described as a “multi-layered digital platform designed to provide end-to-end support to the Indian agricultural community,” Bharat-VISTAAR will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

It will provide personalised crop health and weather alerts powered by advanced machine learning models.

It will allow direct access to central and state government benefits through a single digital window.

Its interface and audio content will be available in 22+ regional Indian languages.

It will enable AgTech startups and partners to build innovative solutions.

It comes with natural language voice bots for farmers to query information without typing.

It will ensure unified integration with state land records and localised extension services. While presenting her ninth consecutive budget on February 1, the Finance Minister said, “I propose to launch Bharat-VISTAAR—a multilingual AI tool that integrates the AgriStack portals and the ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems." Suggesting that the government plans to allocate ₹150 crore for Bharat-VISTAAR in the upcoming financial year, she added, "This will enhance farm productivity, enable better decisions for farmers, and reduce risk by providing customised advisory support."

The new AI tool is an important step towards empowering farming by providing them with accurate information through AI technology. This step aims to enhance productivity and bridge the digital divide in rural areas. It aims to reduce risk associated with farming and increase profitability by providing customised advisory support.

This is a crucial step to uplift farmers with information in local dialect. It will provide a unified ecosystem for credit, market access, and technical support. Furthermore, this integrated system will solve the challenge of siloed agricultural data across multiple platforms and departments.

