BharOS an indigenous mobile OS paves its way in India: All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 09:48 PM IST
- The BharOS is an Android Open Source Project based operating system which is developed by JandK Operations Private Limited. The JandKops is a non-profit organisation incubated at IIT Madras.
BharOS, an indigenous mobile operating system is paving its way in India, developed by IIT Madras. This system is believed to benefit more than 100 crore smartphone users in the country by offering them a secure system. Now the biggest question that arises is that can BharOS emerge as a strong rival to Google’s Android? Here are some details on the BharOS.
