BharOS, an indigenous mobile operating system is paving its way in India, developed by IIT Madras. This system is believed to benefit more than 100 crore smartphone users in the country by offering them a secure system. Now the biggest question that arises is that can BharOS emerge as a strong rival to Google’s Android? Here are some details on the BharOS.

The BharOS is an Android Open Source Project based operating system which is developed by JandK Operations Private Limited. The JandKops is a non-profit organisation incubated at IIT Madras. In terms of technicalities, the BharOS is quite similar to Android OS. However, the major difference between both the operating systems is that BharOS does not ship with Google services. It will be a separate OS that will let users install apps as per their interest.

Till now, it is not clear how an individual could replace a pre-installed OS with BharOS. There are also no details on how long the operating system will receive software and security updates. Interestingly, the current version of BharOS comes with third party apps like DuckDuckGo and Signal as default browsers and messaging applications. Moreover, it is also unclear if the team that has developed BharOS will collaborate with the OEM to launch the smartphones supported by BharOS.

The makers of BharOS have provided no information on when the OS will be available for download as of now. In order to run the BharOS on all Android smartphones smoothly, the makers of the OS will have to optimise it for each handset model.

As of now, there are no details on the smartphones which would support BharOS. However, it is expected from the company to collaborate with some Android OEMs to develop smartphones with BharOS in near future. It is said that the operating system is compatible with Google Pixel devices but the makers of the system have not confirmed the exact device models that support the BharOS.