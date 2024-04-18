Bharti Airtel divests Sri Lanka operations, merges with Dialog Axiata
Airtel Lanka's customers and operations will move to Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka's largest telco with over 17 million subscribers. Bharti Airtel to hold a little over 10% in Dialog Axiata
India’s second largest carrier by subscribers will divest its operations in Sri Lanka and merge it with Dialog Axiata, the largest telecom services provider in the island country, through a share swap deal.
