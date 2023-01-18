Bharti Airtel to invest 2,000 crore for hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad

Bharti Airtel Group announced on Wednesday that it will be investing ₹2,000 crore to set up a hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad. The announcement was made at the Telangana lounge of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, Principal Secretary for Industries Jayesh Ranjan, and the Group's founder-chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal were present during the announcement, according to an official release.
The official release also said that the Bharti Airtel Group, through its data centre arm, Nxtra Data Centers, will invest the amount as capital investment for the infrastructure which will further attract investments from their customers. For the first phase, the facility in the Hyderabad will be a hyperscale data centre with a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) of IT load. It will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security.
The project is estimated to be deployed in the next five to seven years, the official release had said.
Speaking at the event, Rama Rao said, “I am very happy to see Airtel-Nxtra Data Centers invest in Telangana. Hyderabad is now the hub for Hyperscale Data Centers in India and Airtel's investment adds to the pace we look to keep up."
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Airtel Group said, "This is one of our biggest greenfield Data Center projects in India and we are happy to be working with Telangana."
The Bharti Airte Group Chairman further said that the company will work closely with Telangana to increase its footprint in the state in other portfolios of our business as well.
