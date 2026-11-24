NEW DELHI : The government has taken back satellite broadband trial spectrum from Eutelsat OneWeb last week after the Bharti Enterprises-backed company concluded security trials, two people aware of the matter said.
NEW DELHI : The government has taken back satellite broadband trial spectrum from Eutelsat OneWeb last week after the Bharti Enterprises-backed company concluded security trials, two people aware of the matter said.
The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company, which was routinely granted renewals ever since spectrum was first allotted in October 2024, has asked the government for yet another renewal, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. The company will not be able to continue with proof-of-concept demonstrations of the technology until it gets access to spectrum again, the people said.
The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company, which was routinely granted renewals ever since spectrum was first allotted in October 2024, has asked the government for yet another renewal, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. The company will not be able to continue with proof-of-concept demonstrations of the technology until it gets access to spectrum again, the people said.
“According to the telecom department, since OneWeb has completed security trials, there is no need for renewal of spectrum. The spectrum cannot be used for commercial purposes in the absence of rules and guidelines,” one of the two people cited above said.
Without a renewal of trial spectrum, OneWeb will not be able to showcase its services, or make a sales pitch of its solutions to users.
Three operators vying for India’s satellite broadband market—OneWeb, Ambanis’ Jio Satellite Communications and Elon Musk’s Starlink—are awaiting government’s security clearance before commercial launch. While Starlink has said it had completed trials, the others are yet to formally make an announcement. Recently, communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said the matter is now with the home ministry.
The lapse of the trial spectrum assumes significance given the government’s stance that licence holders are yet to show compliance with the security requirements. Last month, Scindia had said, “I think the government of India and the ministry of home affairs have to state that you have successfully shown compliance with the security requirements.”
The government’s security compliance requirements include network security safeguards, lawful interception capabilities, data localization, and compliance with applicable monitoring and surveillance obligations.
The government had in October 2024 for the first time allotted trial spectrum for six months to OneWeb and Jio Satellite to show compliance of their satellite internet systems with the country’s security norms. The companies later got multiple extensions officially, as they were not able to complete their security trials, at least until June last year.
The trial spectrum of Jio Satellite is also set for renewal next month, and it could also be taken back by the government on the same lines, said the first person cited above.
Musk’s Starlink, too, holds a trial spectrum. At the India Mobile Congress last month, Lauren Dreyer, vice-president of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, had said the company had completed its security trials and has tailored operations to meet all security and regulatory requirements.
Jio Satellite is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms. OneWeb India is a subsidiary of Eutelsat OneWeb, the satellite communications business formed through the combination of French satellite operator Eutelsat and OneWeb.
“According to the telecom department, since OneWeb has completed the security trials, there is no need for renewal of spectrum. The spectrum cannot be used for commercial purposes yet in the absence of rules and guidelines,” said a second person aware of the matter.
To discuss the issue, a meeting is scheduled between telecom department officials and OneWeb in the next few days. OneWeb will “definitely explain its stance and pitch for renewal,” this second person added.
Detailed questions sent by Mint to OneWeb, Jio Platforms and the teleccom department on Monday did not immediately receive responses.
Anil Prakash, director-general at SatCom Industry Association of India (SIA), told Mint that India’s satellite communications industry has, through space authorization body Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (In-Space), urged the department to “consider creating a regulatory sandbox for satcom spectrum trials, until such time that the Centre deems fit for commercial services to begin.”
“The rationale is that over the past two years, every time the trial spectrum period gets over, this creates a disruption for the operators in terms of the technical and security trials of the network,” Prakash added. “The trials in question are not just a one-time thing, they are recurring as they involve various parties at various points in time. A sandbox approach is the right way ahead, and can resolve such conflict for all operators vying for the satcom space in the country.”
Even as the commercial satellite internet services have not got a go-ahead in the country owing to security concerns, companies such as OneWeb will stare at a setback if the trial spectrum is not renewed, as the latter was used by satcom operators to demonstrate how their service, terminals and other related aspects would work for prospective commercial customers, according to the two people cited above.
“The government is concerned that the extension of trial spectrum would lead to certain leaks as the companies could start deploying the same for limited commercial use, which is not permitted currently,” a third industry executive said, on the condition of anonymity.
Last month, minister Scindia had said the decision on security compliance by satellite internet companies rests with the ministry of home affairs, adding that it is for the ministry to determine whether the companies have successfully met the security requirements. There is no word from the home ministry on the matter yet.
“Once the revenue charges system is finalized, once each one of the parties (satellite internet companies), all three individually based on their achievement of milestones with regard to security concerns and prerequisites, have fulfilled the requirements... then, obviously they can start operations. But that has to be a compliance that is done by each one of them individually,” the minister had said.
Last month, Musk had flayed India’s delay in giving a go-ahead to the company’s satcom service, alleging that regulatory delays and pressure from powerful domestic business interests were hindering Starlink’s India entry. “Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are,” Musk had said in a post on X.
The communications ministry rejected his allegations, and said India had a fair and non-discriminatory regulatory framework for satellite communication services.