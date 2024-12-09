Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan starrer hit the big screens on November 1. Since its debut, Kartik Aaryan fans are eagerly awaiting its premiere on digital platform.

The most-anticipated blockbuster was produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. This this horror-comedy is now set to debut on OTT platform. Anees Bazmee directorial Bollywood film grossed ₹311.07 in the domestic market and ₹78 crore in the overseas market, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Taking its worldwide performance to a total of ₹389.07 crore gross.

A blend of suspense, humour, and drama, the film's gripping narrative and stellar performances have sparked widespread enthusiasm among cinema lovers. Its star cast features Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles apart from Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in the lead.

When and where to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on OTT? Cinema enthusiasts can stream ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ on OTT platform Netflix from January 2025 onwards. The official date hasn't been announced yet.

Initially, it was scheduled to premiere on OTT in December but was postponed to the next month, building further anticipation among viewers who are eager to enjoy the thrilling experience from the comfort of their homes.

Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Rooh Baba, who is fearless and witty protagonist as Vidya Balan reprises her iconic role as Manjulika. The plot features paranormal events linked to Manjulika's haunted legacy. Adding emotional depth to the storyline is a romantic subplot involving Rooh Baba and Meera.